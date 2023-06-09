Hooray to the Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2023, which conducted its graduation ceremonies in front of families and friends last Friday on a beautiful afternoon on the high school football field on Lincoln Street in Manchester. Students from Essex and Manchester celebrated their prom the week before, and this academic milestone caps off the year. Congratulations.
Congratulations Class of 2023
Check out the slideshow of photographs of the day below
