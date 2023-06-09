 Skip to main content
Congratulations Class of 2023

Check out the slideshow of photographs of the day below

MERSD graduation 2023_21
Photo: Mark DiPasquale

Hooray to the Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2023, which conducted its graduation ceremonies in front of families and friends last Friday on a beautiful afternoon on the high school football field on Lincoln Street in Manchester.  Students from Essex and Manchester celebrated their prom the week before, and this academic milestone caps off the year.  Congratulations.

