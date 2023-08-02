BLACK EARTH_building20230802.JPG

WOW!  Black Earth Composting’s new home on Pine Street in Manchester is taking shape quickly, with a domed structure that will process more than 28 tons (that’s more than 56,000 pounds) of organic waste per week from across Northeast Massachusetts in this state-of-the-art facility, expected to be up and running in Spring 2024. 

