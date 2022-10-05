Manchester Watershed Areas.png

Manchester's watershed areas (including Zones 1, 2, and 3 of the water resources overlay district) comprise a large portion of the town's footprint.

Nine other municipalities in Massachusetts have adopted Board of Health (BOH) water regulations that are just like those currently being presented by Manchester BOH co-chair Peter Colarusso to various boards for feedback.  

That’s been Colarusso’s refrain for more than nine months of vetting the “BOH Drinking Water Protection Regulation” that, if adopted in its current form, would impact current land use. 