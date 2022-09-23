The Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, in partnership with the Massachusetts Library System and Climate CREW (Communities Responding to Extreme Weather) are celebrating Climate Preparedness Week which runs September 24-30.  A virtual lecture and numerous hands-on activities geared toward different age levels are planned.  For a complete list of the activities and how to register visit the Library’s website.

Featured guided walks include a leisurely walk up to Powder House Hill Thursday, September 29 late morning and a more strenuous two-hour hike through the Wilderness Conservation Area that straddles the Manchester/Essex town line on Friday morning, September 30.  Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s Jeff Cochand will lead the Powder House Hill excursion and MECT board member Tom Barrieau will lead the Wilderness Area hike.  Part of the conversations during the outings will include the importance of local land conservation as part of broader efforts to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate change.