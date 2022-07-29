Manchester’s Festival-by-the-Sea has become a Cape Ann classic, and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber is excited to be presenting this Festival in partnership with the Town of Manchester.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 in three of Manchester’s downtown parks: Town Hall Common, Reed Park and Masconomo Park. More than 80 artists, artisans and food vendors will be selling their original artwork and handmade goods. This family friendly event includes live outdoor entertainment, local shopping, sidewalk sales, restaurants, food trucks and fun activities for the kids.
The following is the schedule of music—which includes Manchester’s own Charlie Weld, who is a rising freshman at the Berklee School of Music—for the August 6 event:
Masconomo Park at the Bandstand
11:00-12:30 p.m. - Pete Hoare with Geoff Small (Rock / Classic Rock / Folk)
12:30-1:30 p.m. - Charlie Weld (Singer / Songwriter)
1:45-3:15 p.m. - Presti Players (Blues / Reggae/ Funk)
3:30-5:30 p.m. - The Jantelles (Juke Box hits / Oldies)
“The Chamber wishes to acknowledge and thank the Manchester Board of Selectmen, the Manchester Fire & Police Departments and Manchester Parks & Recreation for their support and assistance in bringing this Festival to life,” said Ken Riehl, CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “We also thank the many business sponsors and downtown merchants for their support in helping to make this year’s Festival-by-the-Sea possible.”
