Manchester’s Festival-by-the-Sea has become a Cape Ann classic, and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber is excited to be presenting this Festival in partnership with the Town of Manchester.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 in three of Manchester’s downtown parks: Town Hall Common, Reed Park and Masconomo Park.  More than 80 artists, artisans and food vendors will be selling their original artwork and handmade goods.  This family friendly event includes live outdoor entertainment, local shopping, sidewalk sales, restaurants, food trucks and fun activities for the kids.

