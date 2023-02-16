Officials from Cell Signaling Technology (CST) appeared before the Planning Board Monday to share preliminary site plans to build a new research campus in the old rock quarry off Atwater Avenue.  It would be a “campus for the future,” they said, that would heal a blighted property and use the latest in design to come close to a net-zero carbon building and site.

The schematics show the general placement and size of the buildings and the surrounding landscape plan.  The architectural design of the actual structures will be presented in April when CST formally goes before town boards.  

Plan Schematic CST Cell Signaling

 
Mike Comb

Michael Comb, founder and CEO of Cell Signaling who resides in Manchester, at Monday’s Planning Board meeting.
Timeline CST 2023 Cell Signaling

CST will propose two-phases of construction.  Phase One’s tentative schedule would see design and permitting in 2023 and 2024.  If approved, the project could be completed by the end of 2026. 
CST_Before and After.jpg

CST's proposed campus is planned within 11 acres of the old abandoned rock quarry off Atwater Ave. and sited between the Manchester Athletic Club (bottom right) and Brady Industrial Park (left).
CST_Phase One.jpg
After Drone CST Cell Signaling project