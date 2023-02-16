Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.