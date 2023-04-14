Water flowing in Sawmill Brook and Cat Brook that abut Manchester’s Limited Commercial District will be improved, not diminished in any way, by the construction of a research and development laboratory by Cell Signaling Technology at the end of Atwater Avenue, according to officials that met with the Manchester Coastal Stream Team on Monday night.  

CST’s Peter Gourdeau and Chris Comb, a Manchester by the Sea resident, and Charlie Wear of Hancock Associates presented an overview of the proposed project, including CST’s commitment to environmentally friendly construction and sustainability. 