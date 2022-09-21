p_5 MHM Expands 092022.JPG
Robert Booth (holding codfish) welcomes Lee Wright, president of The Pursuit of History, Inc., to The Fishyard exhibit of the Manchester Historical Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Booth, director & curator of the Museum, was being filmed by Wright's national history-promotion company for a video slated to be released to a nationwide history network on November 5. The Manchester codfisheries exhibit, open Tuesday-Saturday 10-3 and Sunday 1-4, in connection with the new Art Show, is one of only two selected by Wright for filming in the Boston area.