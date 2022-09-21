Robert Booth (holding codfish) welcomes Lee Wright, president of The Pursuit of History, Inc., to The Fishyard exhibit of the Manchester Historical Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Booth, director & curator of the Museum, was being filmed by Wright's national history-promotion company for a video slated to be released to a nationwide history network on November 5. The Manchester codfisheries exhibit, open Tuesday-Saturday 10-3 and Sunday 1-4, in connection with the new Art Show, is one of only two selected by Wright for filming in the Boston area.
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alice Nahatis, 100, Honored As Manchester’s Eldest Resident
- Esther Moss Proctor
- New Hope For MAC, With New Management To Step In
- Not So Ordinary Medicine: Letter to a Young Female Physician
- Task Force Dives into Manchester’s Outsized Water Usage
- Hornets Nest
- John R. Hannah
- Brad C. Buckley
- Options for Maintaining Safe Boating in Sand Dollar Cove
- Brad C. Buckley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.