This week the Board of Directors of the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) opened for proposals for the Foundation’s fifth annual round of grants.
The non-profit charity organization was created in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage funds and award grants from the proceeds from the Cape Ann License Plate. This year, the CACF will make grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for projects that support the foundation’s mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann in three categories, “Regional Enhancement,” “Economic Development,” and “Training and Education.”
“My fellow Board members and I encourage all Cape Ann area non-profits and municipalities with eligible projects to submit proposals for this funding cycle,” said CACF Board President Ruth Pino. “And remember, any Massachusetts resident can buy the Cape Ann License Plate. We need more Cape Ann plates on the road to ensure funding for worthy initiatives in the future.”
In its first four annual grant rounds the Cape Ann Community Foundation has made awards totaling more than $50,000 to Cape Ann area non-profit organizations and schools.
Organizations eligible for the grants must demonstrate impact in the Cape Ann region and the communities of Essex, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport. Given the unique circumstances and challenges presented by the current global pandemic, CACF’s nine-member board of directors has modified the foundation’s grant process in two ways. First, the CACF board created a simplified online application, and second, it narrowed the focus of the grant funding to support non-profits’ efforts to ensure the well-being of the Cape Ann community as we all move through this pandemic.
The CACF focuses its grant-making on the Cape Ann region and the communities of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea. Eligible applicants include religious, educational, scientific and cultural institutions; poverty relief agencies; and in general any organization that qualifies as a 501(c)(3) charity and is based in or providing services to the Cape Ann community.
Local governments and their subdivisions in the communities of Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Rockport may also eligible to apply for CACF grants.