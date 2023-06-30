I pray.

I pray for peace. I pray for those around me in need. I pray for our planet. But, if I am completely honest, for the past five years I have also been praying that a bakery would open in Essex.

Kris McGinn writes features and columns on local life around Cape Ann. In 2020 she won two national writing awards from the National Newspaper Association. She can be reached at kris@thecricket.com.