One of the bigger issues the Town faces as a new budget is developed for the upcoming Fiscal Year (July 1 start date) is determining the right level of staffing for our public safety departments.  The Police, Fire, and Harbor Departments are all confronting new challenges that require a hard look at current staffing and what changes might be needed going forward.

In the Harbor Department, having a single Harbormaster with some part-time seasonal assistance is proving to be inadequate for the increased number of boaters that ply Manchester waters.  The popularity of Sand Dollar Cove at the mouth of the harbor and the increased use of more distant beaches (White, Black and Gray) has grown significantly.  Large weekend crowds require a larger presence of safety boats in order to maintain a safe and orderly environment.  At a minimum, a new seasonal full-time position on the water is needed.

