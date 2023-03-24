Like 30 Apple St, which the town purchased at the 2022 Fall Town Meeting, the Town of Essex also now has first right of refusal on the purchase of 31 Apple St. Because we have a limited scope of time to consider the purchase, there will be a Special Town Meeting held to vote on this potential purchase on Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cafetorium at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.  View the warrant here: essexma.org.