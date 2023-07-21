The Select Board will host a second public forum on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall to present the options for refurbishing the Rotunda at Tuck’s Point.  This iconic Manchester facility requires all new pilings and other support structures to remain usable.  As part of the refurbishment the structure needs to be raised at least 4.5 feet to meet new Army Corp/FEMA regulations due to rising sea levels and bigger storm surges.

Our consulting engineers have developed four options, with one of them (#3) being a land-based option – the picnic knoll just to the left of the pier as you face the Rotunda.  Under this option, which provides greater protection for the Rotunda, the existing pier would be modified to have a viewing deck at the end.  As the table below notes, this option is the least expensive, but it removes the Rotunda from its current water location. 

Follow the Town of MBTS on FacebookInstagram and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.