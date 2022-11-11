Dr. Kurt T. Steinberg

Montserrate College of Art President Dr. Kurt T. Steinberg, who is stepping down from his position in January to be COO at the Peabody Essex Museum.

 

Dr. Kurt T. Steinberg, who has served as president of Montserrat since July of 2018 and who is credited with boosting the art college’s profile nationally, is stepping down effective January, to assume the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Peabody Essex Museum.

