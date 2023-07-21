The Manchester Housing Authority and the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust have publicly released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for submissions of qualifications from for-profit or non-profit housing developers. Each respondent will be available to assist MHA/MAHT as they finalize the conceptual plan for the new construction of additional housing at and possible redevelopment of the MHA’s state-aided mixed-income public housing developments located at Newport Park, The Plains, and Loading Place. MHA/MAHT will engage with each respondent, who will be available to meet with and assist MHA/MAHT in the refinement of the development plan, including discussion of community planning approaches, feasible disposition models, development type, project budget and possible financing options.
MHA/MAHT, at a later date, after engagement with respondents, and after refining and solidifying the conceptual development plan, will issue a development Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development plan, to formally solicit a development partner to advance the development plan.