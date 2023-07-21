The Manchester Housing Authority and the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust have publicly released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for submissions of qualifications from for-profit or non-profit housing developers.  Each respondent will be available to assist MHA/MAHT as they finalize the conceptual plan for the new construction of additional housing at and possible redevelopment of the MHA’s state-aided mixed-income public housing developments located at Newport Park, The Plains, and Loading Place.    MHA/MAHT will engage with each respondent, who will be available to meet with and assist MHA/MAHT in the refinement of the development plan, including discussion of community planning approaches, feasible disposition models, development type, project budget and possible financing options.   

MHA/MAHT, at a later date, after engagement with respondents, and after refining and solidifying the conceptual development plan, will issue a development Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development plan, to formally solicit a development partner to advance the development plan.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.