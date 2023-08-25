The Manchester-By-The-Sea MBTA Task Force began to plan out its future actions during its meeting on Thursday, August 17.
The first task is picking a consultant to help determine areas of town suitable for the higher density zoning required by the state. Interim Town Planner Betsey Ware said she was in “the process of developing a scope of services for a consultant to work under a grant we secured."
The consultant would use state’s software program to analyze where the new MBTA zoning could go.
Under the state’s new MBTA zoning regulations, the town must allow by right multi-family zoning in a district totaling at least 37 acres in town, including at least 40 percent or 14.8 acres inside a half mile from the commuter rail station on Summer Street. The lots inside the newly created zoning district would need to allow on average 15 units per acre.
The other 22.2 acres may be outside the half mile radius of the train station.
The state recently reduced the town’s requirement from 39 to 37 acres. All communities with commuter rail or subways stations are facing similar requirements, although the state has set a different number of acres depending on the community’s current density.
Ware said she has already identified four or five consultants on the state’s approved list as well as a couple others not on the list. She and other town officials would put together a list of a half dozen or so possible consultants. Task Force members Sandy Bodmer-Turner and Richard Smith agreed to serve as a subcommittee to narrow the choice and recommend a consultant to the full task force.
Chairman Chris Olney said he hoped the consultant would be hired by the middle to late September.
In response to a question from Smith about how the task force was going to determine which property lots could be included in the new zoning district, both Ware and Olney explained that the consultant, using software programs from the state, would offer the task force a number of alternatives, hopefully before the end of the year.
The task force would then have to choose which of those alternatives was best for the community.
The task force also created a second subcommittee to create a schedule for community outreach, such as holding coffee gatherings at various locations to answer questions and to get the public’s input on not only where the new district should be, but also what restrictions the task force might include on any new development, including height, setbacks, parking, design and if affordable units would be required.
Task Force members Bodmer-Turner and Susan Philbrick agreed to serve on this subcommittee, and it was hoped that one of the three task force members who were unable to attend the August 17 meeting – Ann Harrison, Sarah Mellish and Garlan Morse – would be added to the subcommittee.
In other areas of discussion, John Feuerback, chairman of the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust, said that despite having about $1.3 million in assistance, the Housing Trust has not had any luck in getting developers interested on possible Manchester projects. But he hoped that a feasible plan would be found.
He also suggested that requiring at least 10 percent affordable housing in any new development, especially in the new zoning district, would be a wise move.
Ware told the task force that she had asked town officials to put together a list of state grants the town has received over the past few years as well as a list of grants the town expects to receive in the coming years.
The state has said that any community that does not come up with an acceptable zoning plan by the end of 2024 could lose all of it state grants.
Task Force member Michael Pratt said that the list of grants would be important to see so that the town would know just how much it was risking if it didn’t approve a new zoning plan.
Olney said that Town Manager Greg Federspiel would attend a coming meeting to discuss state grants.
The Task Force’s next meeting will be Thursday, September 7 at 6:30 p.m.