The Manchester Club met on Thursday evening June 15, for its final dinner before summer break. Bob Wilwerth and his kitchen crew (primarily made up of brothers and brothers-in-law) served up a delicious meal of a garden salad, roast pork with potatoes and vegetables along with a dessert of brownie a la mode. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President, Bruce MacDonald led all in attendance to the Pledge of Allegiance and started the business portion of the meeting. After Club Secretary Craige McCoy’s monthly report and a review of club finances with Club Treasurer David Slade, President MacDonald called out the kitchen crew for a standing ovation and introduced the evening’s guest speaker, Trevor Hanson, Northeast area scout for the Calgary Flames NHL hockey team. Mr. Hanson went on to share with the members and their guests how he found his way into scouting, what he looks for in an NHL prospect and gave some of his own personal observations of the inner workings of an NHL team and the Boston Bruins epic playoff collapse. Everyone enjoyed his talk immensely and an excellent evening was had by all. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, September 21 followed by the Club’s annual Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, September 25. Members can expect to receive email announcements prior to each event closer to the date. Thank you – enjoy the summer! The E-Board.
