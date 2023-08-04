A perennial challenge most every community faces revolves around keeping the needed infrastructure upon which residents depend in good working condition.  Without constant upkeep and reinvestment in such items including roads, sidewalks, drainage pipes, water and sewer utilities, municipal buildings, seawalls, and parks, it is very easy to fall behind.  Sufficient funding to meet all the needs proves difficult to secure.  Add to the mix that many of these elements of a community’s infrastructure are not on most people’s radar and that more immediate operating needs tend to be top of mind, it becomes easy to see why so many communities fall behind in their funding of infrastructure improvements. 

If you add up the value of all of the Town’s infrastructure (not including the School District) you are in the range of half a billion dollars.  If you take an average life expectancy of 35 years for everything, then this means the Town’s annual reinvestment should be in the $14 million range just to maintain what we have (not accounting for inflation!).  Ten years ago, the annual capital budget was about $1 million.  This past town meeting we approved a capital budget of $4.2 million – good progress but not nearly on pace to maintain everything that residents rely on daily.

