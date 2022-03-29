BankGloucester announced this week that George Koshivas and Jonathan Loring will be joining the bank’s board of directors.
Koshivas brings extensive experience as an accountant and financial executive, while Loring brings an established track record in the IT industry.
“George and Jonathan bring a wealth of knowledge and tremendous skillsets to the bank,” said Patrick Thorpe, president and CEO at BankGloucester. “They will complement our team of experienced board members and bring their own perspectives to help the bank continue to move forward and thrive in the ever-changing banking environment.”
Koshivas is currently Chief Financial Officer for Yell-O-Glow Corporation, a leading wholesale grocery, fruit and vegetable distributor in Everett, Massachusetts. Prior to his tenure there, Koshivas was a CPA at Shatswell MacLeod and Company, where his specialty was in bank auditing, including internal audit, regulatory compliance audit, and IT audit and consulting. He then went on to work for Fougere & Associates, where he focused on auditing large construction companies. Koshivas graduated from Norwich University with an accounting degree. He lives with his family in Ipswich, Massachusetts.
Loring is a technology leader with strong business acumen, relationship building, communication skills, and mentoring experience. He is currently director, Enterprise Applications for Suffolk Construction Corporation in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to this, he was a principal and senior manager with CDM Smith in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he managed information systems architecture for this $1.3 billion engineering design firm. Loring received a Master of Business Administration from Babson College. He lives with his family in Rockport, Massachusetts.
With assets of $350 million, BankGloucester is a state-chartered mutual bank serving Gloucester and its neighboring communities since 1887. BankGloucester is headquartered at 160 Main Street in Gloucester and has branches in Essex and Ipswich.