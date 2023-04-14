One of the goals the Select Board identified last summer was to improve the way town government functions.  From the way information flows between staff, volunteers, and residents to how we determine priorities, to tracking progress on the priority projects to responding to new needs, there are always opportunities for improvement.  This work is always needed and is continuous, but the Board has put a particular spotlight on improving our processes this current fiscal year. 

To assist the Board, staff, and committee members, Susan Beckmann, a seasoned management consultant with years of experience in both the private and public sectors, was hired last fall.  Work to date has included an inventory of the many boards and committees we have and their work, meeting members to hear their views on what is working well and what needs improvement and identifying common themes for suggested improvements.  Similar work with Town department leaders has been undertaken as well.

