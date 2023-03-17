Rebecca Bradshaw

Rebecca Bradshaw, who was just named Artistic Director at Gloucester Stage Company.  (Photo: Darcy Rose)

 

The Gloucester Stage Company this week announced it has a new artistic director, Rebecca Bradshaw. 

The move was announced after an extensive nationwide search process.  Rebecca takes over the role from the award-winning actress and director Paula Plum, who had been serving as the theater's interim artistic director since Robert Walsh stepped down following the 2021 season.

