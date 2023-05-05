Town Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.  Voting takes place all day at the Memorial School starting at 7 a.m. and going until 8 p.m.  Alternatively, voters may request a ballot by mail up to May 9.  Absentee ballots are also available either through the mail or by stopping by the Town Clerk’s Office.  Absentee ballots are available in person at the Town Clerk’s Office up until Noon on Monday, May 15. 

A sample ballot and instructions regarding absentee or mail-in voting are available on the Town’s web page under “Town Meetings and Elections.”

