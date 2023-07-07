Cape Ann COSMOS has published a special edition of its digital arts and culture magazine, “Gloucester 400+ COSMOS Culture Folio,” that features 15 original articles drawn from the defining stories of cultural heritage of Gloucester. 

Co-editors of the Folio edition are Manchester resident Chris Munkholm and Bing McGilvray.  The design editor is Meredith Anderson.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.