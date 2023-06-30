Bridget Higgins_Autism Education Award 2023

Manchester resident Bridget Higgins has been named one of the 2023 winners of the Myrna E. Libby Scholar Award. (Courtesy image)

The New England Center for Children (NECC) announced this week that Manchester resident Bridget Higgins has been named one of the 2023 winners of the Myrna E. Libby Scholar Award. 

The award, established in 2009, honors one NECC staff enrolled in each of the onsite graduate programs – Simmons University and Western New England University – whose work exemplify Higgins is the clinical residential program coordinator for NECC’s New Castle, Ursla, Salem End, and West 1 residences.  Higgins came to NECC as an intern in summer 2019 before being hired as a full-time employee the following summer.  She was inspired by her sister, who has autism, to enter into this particular field.

