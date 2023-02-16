Beauport Financial Mike

Mike Paluch of Beauport Financial. (Courtesy photo)

Beauport Financial Services is pleased to officially announce that they have added a new investment professional to their team; Mike Paluch.

Mike joins Beauport with over 15 years of industry knowledge, experience, and best practices from MFS, an investment management company in Boston.  He has his Bachelor of Science degree with a major in business administration and a concentration in finance from Endicott College.  Mike began his career as an intern at MFS and grew within the same company for 15 years.  His most recent role was Manager of Investment Operations.  His day-to-day work included managing daily functions of the investment department, reviewing and approving daily trade instructions, monitoring trade reporting, and overseeing special projects for internal system enhancements.

