Cape Ann License Plate

 Cape Ann License Plate Online Auction

Proceeds Will be Used to Support Local Charitable and Community Initiatives

Select low-number Cape Ann license plates will be available to the highest bidders through an online auction beginning Monday, April 10, with all proceeds going to the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF), the nonprofit organization that supports local charitable initiatives and organizations. 

