Proceeds Will be Used to Support Local Charitable and Community Initiatives
Select low-number Cape Ann license plates will be available to the highest bidders through an online auction beginning Monday, April 10, with all proceeds going to the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF), the nonprofit organization that supports local charitable initiatives and organizations.
There are 22 remaining low-number plates between numbers 2 and 96, including some single-digit plates.
The auction will conclude on Sunday, April 16, and organizers warn that for every resident who wants to display their love and support for Cape Ann, this is the chance to secure a coveted low-number Cape Ann license plate.
“The Foundation looks forward to meeting a milestone in 2023: awarding over $100,000 to Cape Ann non-profits and schools since 2015. The sale of the Cape Ann license plates has made this possible,” said Ruth Pino, president of the Cape Ann Community Foundation board of directors. “This year, there’s even more reason for those who love Cape Ann to join the hundreds who have license plates, with the funds raised through this auction enabling us to support deserving organizations that do so much for our communities.”
The CACF Board has set a goal of raising over $15,000 in this year’s auction.
Those who already have a Cape Ann License Plate may still support the Foundation by donating on lovecapeann.com or by mailing a check payable to the Cape Ann Community Foundation at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930. Donations over $25 will receive an “I Love Cape Ann” drink koozie.
Then, beginning Friday, March 31, the CACF will accept proposals for the foundation’s seventh annual round of grants. Submissions are due by May 1. CACF will make grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for projects that support the Foundation’s mission to support organizations that improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann.
To preview and pre-register for the auction visit the Cape Ann Community Foundation website at lovecapeann.com.
