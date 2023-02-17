Bob Visnik Allyn Smith CASB 2023.jpg

Last week it was announced that Allyn F. Smith, III and Robert L. Visnick, Esq. have been named Trustees of the Cape Ann Savings Bank. 

“Bob and Chip bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Bank. In addition to their extensive work experience they are also deeply entrenched in the Community,” said Marianne Smith President of Cape Ann Savings Bank.  “Both men live, work, volunteer, and have raised their families on Cape Ann. Bob and Chip have experience serving on local Bank Boards and will be great additions to the Bank’s existing Board of Trustees.”   

Allyn F. “Chip” Smith

Allyn F. “Chip” Smith
Robert L. Visnick

Robert L. “Bob” Visnik

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.