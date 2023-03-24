This is the second of two articles offering background on Manchester’s town meeting.  The Annual Town Meeting will take place this year on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Memorial School in the gymnasium.  The first installment, which appeared in last week’s Cricket, described the function of town meeting and the roles of the Select Board and Finance Committee in preparing for it.  This one focuses on how town meeting works. 

The moderator presides over the meeting, manages the discussion of warrant articles, rules on all procedural issues, and is required by state law to declare the result of votes.  The moderator’s ruling on matters of procedure is final – under the relevant statute, there is no appeal.  Moderating therefore requires scrupulous fairness to the participants and giving all those who wish to speak an opportunity to do so, while simultaneously keeping the proceeding moving as efficiently as reasonably possible.

The complete guide is posted on the moderator’s page on the Town’s website and residents with questions are welcome to call 978-526-4229 or send an e-mail to awilson@spyrockhill.net.