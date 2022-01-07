Cape Ann Savings Bank Announces Officer Promotions
Celebrating 175 years and growing, Cape Ann Savings Bank announced a slate of promotions for the following officers:
Leo E. Bergeron, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending
John T. Brennan, Senior Vice President, Trust & Financial Services
Victor Conigliaro, Senior Vice President, Information Technology
Marie F. Curley, Senior Vice President, Operations
J. Mark Olsen, Senior Vice President, Residential Lending
Amy L. Randazza, Senior Vice President, Compliance/BSA
Andrew G. Marques, Vice President, Commercial Lending
Dean H. Murray, Vice President, Trust & Financial Services
Dennis J. Acker, Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking
Lynne M. Curcuru, Assistant Vice President, Operations
Franco Maniaci, Assistant Vice President, Trust Investment Officer
Krystal Williams, Branch Manager
Isabella A. Randazzo, Assistant Branch Manager