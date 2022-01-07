Cape Ann Savings Bank Announces Officer Promotions

Celebrating 175 years and growing, Cape Ann Savings Bank announced a slate of promotions for the following officers:

Leo E. Bergeron, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending

John T. Brennan, Senior Vice President, Trust & Financial Services

Victor Conigliaro, Senior Vice President, Information Technology

Marie F. Curley, Senior Vice President, Operations

J. Mark Olsen, Senior Vice President, Residential Lending

Amy L. Randazza, Senior Vice President, Compliance/BSA

Andrew G. Marques, Vice President, Commercial Lending

Dean H. Murray, Vice President, Trust & Financial Services

Dennis J. Acker, Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking

Lynne M. Curcuru, Assistant Vice President, Operations

Franco Maniaci, Assistant Vice President, Trust Investment Officer

Krystal Williams, Branch Manager

Isabella A. Randazzo, Assistant Branch Manager

