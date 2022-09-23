Buoys Rafting

Currently there are two “harbor” issues circling Manchester’s Select Board.  Discussion of a Harbor Master Plan was on the Board’s agenda Monday, and, coming up fast is an unrelated but no-less-important issue: exploring options to control leisure boat anchoring off Sand Dollar Cove and Long Beach.  Each will be fully taken up formally by the Board, one early in October and the other later in the Fall.

It’s been nearly two months since Harbormaster Bion Pike and MBTS Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald went before the Select Board after two on-the-water parties on a sunny Saturday in July triggered complaints about trespassing and boating close to Long Beach, a private beach accessed by a Smith’s Point neighborhood association called the “Great Pasture Society.” 

Manchester Sand Dollar Cove Buoys 9/2022

The neighborhood off Long Beach secured a US Coast Guard permit for six open-faced diamond buoys, signaling that boaters proceed with caution.  But the installed buoys mark a boat exclusion zone, or “stop/do not proceed.”
Manchester Harbormaster Harbormaster Bion Pike

 