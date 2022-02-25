It seems we all need to make some important decisions in the near future, whether it’s what to do about staffing our emergency services, whether or not to allow development in Manchester’s LCD or even what to do when the family dog won’t stop itching thanks to allergies. This week, we help to inform you about those decisions that need to be made, and help answer some questions you may have.

• How many personnel is enough when it comes to staffing our emergency services here in Manchester? Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel gives an overview of the pros and cons of adding (or subtracting) from the current roster of fire and rescue personnel here in town, including the cost and ways increasing that number could be paid for in,” Staffing our Rescue and Fire Department.”

•Gary Gilbert lets us know that important decisions are coming up for the Manchester Planning Board as they ponder allowing Danvers-based Cell Signaling Technology to set up a research lab in the Limited Commercial District. A public hearing on the subject will be held on Feb. 28. Click on the link below for more.

• If you thought the storms we experienced earlier this month were impressive, they’ve got nothing on the Blizzard of ‘78. Kory Curcuru takes us back in time to remind us just how harrowing an experience it was for Cape Ann during that storm in late January 1978, including excessive flooding and snow plows abandoned in the streets.

• Looking for a way to help your kids pass the time when stuck inside during the next day featuring stormy weather or subzero temperatures? Interested in spring or summer reading for your young one? Hannah Harlow, Co-Owner The Bookshop of Beverly Farms, provides reading recommendations to help you decide on the best books for the young reader in your household.

• Is it already time to talk turkey? While we are well past Thanksgiving, Gary Gilbert checks in with an overview of Turkey Tails in this week’s “Mushroom of the Week.” The locally based mycologist talks about the brightly-colored and uniquely-named fungus, which can be used to brew tea.

• Jen Coles talks about how we tend to view building preservation depending on how much time has passed historically in, “‘Uncomfortable’ Architecture.” The local interior designer takes us on a trip through time covering her own home on Cape Ann, as well as restoration in Palm Springs and the current thought surrounding Boston’s City Hall Plaza. Click on the link below for more.

• Spring is on the way, and with it comes pollen and allergy season. However, we aren’t alone when it comes to dealing with allergy symptoms: Dogs who often exhibit itchy skin are reacting to an allergy of some sort. In this week’s Pets and People, local veterinarian Lawrence Lamb talks about the reason dogs are diagnosed with atopy - itchy skin - and the options that are available to treat it.