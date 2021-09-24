BOS Update
Congratulations to retiring Principal Assessor Ginny Thompson! After over 26 years of working for the Town of Manchester, Ginny’s last day is September 30. Stop by Town Hall to wish Ginny well.
Transfer Station Special Hours: The Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25 due to the parade.
War Memorial Dedication: The new war memorial on the Town Common will be officially dedicated on Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m.. Public is welcome to attend.
375 Celebration Parade: The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. The traditional Fourth of July parade route will be followed and is estimated to be just as long. Come out and celebrate 375 years of history in Manchester.
Board of Health Flu Clinic: Save the date! The Board of Health will host a flu vaccine on Wednesday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to noon for residents 18 and up at the American Legion Hall. Registration information can be found on the Board of Health webpage.
DPW Flushing Update: Hydrant flushing will begin the week of October 4. Starting on Pine Street including side streets, then heading down Bridge and all side streets.
MECT Scavenger Hunt: During the month of September, explore various trails, follow clues to learn a bit of history about Manchester, and discover signs with special words and letters to form a mystery message! Start your adventure by visiting mect.org/hunt375.
Join Local Government: The Town is seeking volunteers to join several boards such as the Sustainability Committee, Cultural Council and more. Volunteer application is located on the Town website or by contacting the Board of Selectmen office at nathans@manchester.ma.us.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
