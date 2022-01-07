BOS Update

Indoor Mask Mandate Returns: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health, went into effect on Thursday, December 30 at all businesses and public spaces until further notice due to a rapid rise of positive COVID cases and concerns over local hospital capacity.
Hybrid Board and Committee Meetings: Due to rising COVID cases in Town the Board of Selectmen voted to delay the start of hybrid meetings. All meetings will remain virtual until the Board of Health lifts the local mask mandate.
Curbside Tree Collection: DPW will be collecting Christmas Trees the week of January 10. Please remove all decorations and bring tree to curb on your trash day for pick up.
Zoning Board 40B Hearing: The next Zoning Board public hearing on 40B, will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m.
Board of Health Meeting: The next Board of Health meeting will take place on Thursday, January 13 at 8:30 a.m.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on May 17. The positions are: Constable -3 seats for a three-year term, Housing Authority - 1 seat for a five-year term, Library Trustee - 1 seat for a three-year term, Moderator - 1 seat for a one-year term, Planning Board - 3 seats for a three-year term, School Committee - 2 seats for a three-year term, and Board of Selectmen - 2 seats for a three-year term.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 and up. Pediatric clinics are also available. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
