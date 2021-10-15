Reminder! Masks are required indoors at all businesses and public buildings in Manchester.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on Monday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Dogs on the Beach: Dogs will be allowed on Singing Beach starting Friday, October 15. Dogs should be under effective voice control or leashed. Two dogs maximum per person. Please clean up after your dog.
Zoning Board 40B Hearing: The ZBA will open the public hearing on 40B Tuesday, October 26. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Citizen Petitions: Citizen Petitions for Special Town Meeting must be delivered by Saturday, October 16 to the Town Clerk in Town Hall with a minimum of 100 signatures of Manchester registered voters.
Fall Town Meeting: Special Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School gym with overflow space in the auditorium. Social distancing and masks will be required.
DPW Flushing Update: Hydrant flushing continues this week. Flushing will take place primarily from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. If you experience cloudy water, please run a cold tap until clear.
Cape Ann Regional Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
