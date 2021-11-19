BOS Update

Have a safe and joyful Thanksgiving with friends and loved ones!
Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Leaf Collection: Curbside leaf collection will take place Monday, November 22 and Monday, November 29. Residents should have leaves curbside by each Monday in paper bags. Please cover leaf bags with a tarp if raining.
State Election: The election to fill Representative Brad Hill’s seat in the Fourth District will take place on Tuesday, November 30 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Manchester Essex High School Gym. School will be in session so voters will park and enter though the Administrative Offices on the lower left side of the school. Follow the signs and come vote!
Hybrid Board Meetings: The Town has seen an increase in citizen participation at weekly board meetings because of remote accessibility and convenience. To further encourage this interest, Town Hall has installed special technology to host hybrid meetings where Board members will meet in person and residents can attend and interact virtually.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 and up. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
