BOS Update

Masks are Mandatory Indoors at Businesses and Public Spaces in Manchester.
Fall Town Meeting: Special Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School gym with overflow space in the auditorium. Social distancing and masks will be required. Warrant is posted on the Town website.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The Board of Selectmen will meet on Monday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details are available on the Town Website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next 40B Zoning Board hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. Meeting details will be available on the Town website.
Board of Health Meeting: The next Board of Health Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 8:30 a.m. Meeting details are available on the Town website.
Leaf Collection: Curbside leaf collection will take place Monday, November 22 and Monday, November 29. Residents should have leaves curbside by each Monday in paper bags. Please cover leaf bags with a tarp if raining.
Flu Vaccine: The Board of Health still has a limited supply of flu vaccine left for adults. Please contact the BOH office to schedule an appointment in Town Hall. Call 978-526-7385 or email lufkine@manchester.ma.us.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages five and up. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.