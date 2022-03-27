BOS Update

Public Safety Dispatch Update: The Public Safety Dispatch Feasibility Study is complete and can be found on the Town Website. There will be a non-binding question on the Town’s May 17 election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. Public forums will be held prior to election day.
Planning Board Public Hearing: The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Zoning changes to the Limited Commercial District on Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. Meeting details will be posted on the Town website.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School.
Town Election: The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School.
Special Town Meeting: A Special Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School.
Summer Jobs: Parks and Recreation and DPW have various positions open for seasonal employment. Please see the Town website to learn more and apply.
Graveyard Cleanup: Please remove ALL decorations from graves in Manchester cemeteries by Monday, April 4. Any items left behind will be removed and disposed of by DPW.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
