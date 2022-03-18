BOS Update

Select Board Update
Public Forum on MBTA Zoning: The Board of Selectmen will host a public discussion on the Massachusetts proposed zoning changes near MBTA stations on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted on the Town website.
Planning Board Public Hearing: The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Zoning changes to the Limited Commercial District on Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. Meeting details will be posted on the Town website.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m at Memorial School.
Special Town Meeting: A Special Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m at Memorial Elementary School.
Summer Jobs: Parks and Recreation and DPW have various positions open for seasonal employment. Please see the Town website to learn more and apply.
Graveyard Cleanup: DPW requests that lot owners and representatives remove ALL decorations from graves in Manchester cemeteries by Monday, April 4. Any items left behind will be removed and disposed of.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
New COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics at Town Hall on 3/21. Please see the Town website to book an appointment for anyone age 5 and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses will be given.
Free COVID Test Kits: The Board of Health will be distributing COVID test kits to residents on Monday, March 21. Register for a pick up time on the Board of Health webpage.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m on day of collection.
