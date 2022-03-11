BOS Update

Select Board Update
Planning Board Public Hearing: The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Zoning changes on Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. Meeting details will be posted on the Town website.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial School.
Special Town Meeting: A Special Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, June 11. More details will follow.
Summer Jobs: Parks and Recreation and DPW have various positions open for seasonal employment. Please see the Town website to learn more and apply.
Graveyard Cleanup: DPW requests that lot owners and representatives remove ALL decorations from graves in Manchester cemeteries by Monday, April 4. Any items left behind will be removed and disposed of.
Dog License: Remember to register your dog by March 31 online or in person at the Town Clerk’s office.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerk’s office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website. Papers are due to the Town Clerk by March 29.
New COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics at Town Hall on 3/21. Please see the Town website to book an appointment for anyone age 5 and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses will be given.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.