BOS Update

Town Hall will be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. All trash collection will operate on a one day delay.
Indoor Mask Mandate: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health is currently in effect at all businesses and public spaces until further notice.
Staffing Update: A warm welcome is extended to Brittney Jones who will serve as Executive Assistant in the Board of Selectmen’s office. Brittney can be reached at jonesb@manchester.ma.us or 978-526-2000.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m.. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.
Hybrid Board and Committee Meetings: All board and committee meetings will remain virtual due to the rise of COVID cases in Town and will remain in place until the Board of Health lifts the local mask mandate.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on May 17. The positions are: Constable - 3 seats for a 3-year term, Housing Authority - 1 seat for a 5-year term, Library Trustee - 1 seat for a 3-year term, Moderator - 1 seat for a 1-year term, Planning Board - 3 seats for a 3-year term, School Committee - 2 seats for a 3-year term, and Board of Selectmen - 2 seats for a 3-year term.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 and up. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: One Day Delay. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
