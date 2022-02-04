BOS Update

Indoor Mask Mandate: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health, remains in effect at all businesses and public spaces until further notice.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Selectmen meeting will take place on Monday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details an agenda can be found on the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next public hearing will take place on Wednesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website. The meeting will cover traffic, public safety and architect peer review.
Board of Health Meeting: The next Board of Health meeting will take place on Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 a.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Water Resources Protection Task Force: The Town is seeking six at large members to join the newly formed Water Resources Protection Task Force. Interested residents can email georges@manchester.ma.us or call 978-526-2000.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website. Papers are due to the Town Clerk by March 29.
New COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics at Town Hall on 2/7, 3/7 and 3/21. Please see the Town website to book an appointment for anyone age 12 years and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses will be given.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.