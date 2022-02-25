BOS Update

DPW Roadwork: DPW will be conducting road work during the week of February 28 at the intersections of School Street, North Street, Brook Street and Desmond Avenue. Residents can expect occasional detours and alternating traffic patterns through the week.
DPW Seasonal Help: The Department of Public Works is seeking seasonal help. Interested candidates should visit the Town website for the complete job description and to learn how to apply.
40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board Public Hearing on 40B will take place on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting will cover environmental and engineering peer reviews.
Resident Stickers: New resident stickers have been mailed to all residents with vehicles registered in Manchester. If you do not receive a sticker, due to extenuating circumstances, please see the Town Clerk and bring car registration and proof of residency. Stickers MUST be placed on the front windshield driver’s side.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season will go on sale March 1 online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased in March and April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website. Papers are due to the Town Clerk by March 29.
New COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Manchester Board of Health will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics at Town Hall on 3/7 and 3/21. Please see the Town website to book an appointment for anyone age 12 and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses will be given.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.