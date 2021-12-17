BOS Update

Don’t Rock the Boat! Let’s all take personal responsibility to protect our loved ones and ourselves from COVID. It is best to wear a mask when indoors, avoid large indoor gatherings, stay home when you are not feeling well and get vaccinated or boosted.
Masking in Municipal Buildings: Masks are required indoors at all municipal buildings until further notice and will be reviewed by the Board of Selectmen at their January meeting.
Board of Health Sets COVID Metric: On December 9, the Board of Health voted to approve a new COVID metric that the Town will use to determine the need for future actions. A local mask mandate will be considered if active weekly MBTS COVID cases reach 25 and/or the positivity rate in Essex County reaches 15 percent.
Transfer Station Holiday Hours: The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 due to the holidays. Please plan ahead to visit on a Wednesday.
Curbside Tree Collection: DPW will be collecting Christmas Trees the weeks of January 3 and 10. Please remove all decorations and bring tree to curb on your trash day for pick up.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 and up. Pediatric clinics are available. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
