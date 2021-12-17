BOS Update

Don’t Rock the Boat!  Let’s all take personal responsibility to protect our loved ones and ourselves from COVID.  It is best to wear a mask when indoors, avoid large indoor gatherings, stay home when you are not feeling well and get vaccinated or boosted.

Masking in Municipal Buildings:  Masks are required indoors at all municipal buildings until further notice and will be reviewed by the Board of Selectmen at their January meeting.

Board of Health Sets COVID Metric:  On December 9, the Board of Health voted to approve a new COVID metric that the Town will use to determine the need for future actions.  A local mask mandate will be considered if active weekly MBTS COVID cases reach 25 and/or the positivity rate in Essex County reaches 15 percent.

Transfer Station Holiday Hours:  The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 due to the holidays.  Please plan ahead to visit on a Wednesday.

Curbside Tree Collection:  DPW will be collecting Christmas Trees the weeks of January 3 and 10.  Please remove all decorations and bring tree to curb on your trash day for pick up.

COVID Vaccine Clinics:  The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 and up.  Pediatric clinics are available.  Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.

Trash, recycling, and compost collection:  Regular schedule.  Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.

Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website at Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.

