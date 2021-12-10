BOS Update

As a coastal community, having water as a particular focus of attention will come as no surprise. And while the ocean shoreline, beaches and harbor are a source of pride and community identity, it is not the only water resource that deserves attention. Yes, with rising seas and bigger storms in our future we certainly will need to be giving a great deal of attention to the ocean but other water resources, including our drinking water supply and the treatment of wastewater also demand considerable thought and focus.