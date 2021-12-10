BOS Update

Masking in Municipal Buildings: The Board of Selectmen voted on December 6 to require masks indoors at all municipal buildings until
.
Santa’s Fire Truck Tour: On Sunday, December 12 at Noon Santa will make his famous ride through Manchester to greet children. Come out to your front lawn when you hear the sirens. Santa’s route is posted to the Town website.
Preliminary FY23 Budget: The Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee will review a preliminary FY23 Budget at a joint meeting on Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m..
Transfer Station Holiday Hours: The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 due to the holidays. Please plan ahead to visit on a Wednesday.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages 5 and up. Pediatric clinics are available. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
