Indoor Mask Mandate: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health is currently in effect at all businesses and public spaces until further notice.
Annual Town Census: Census forms have been mailed. Please contact Town Clerk, Dianne Bucco, if you have not received one. Forms can be returned by mail or dropped off at Town Hall.
Dog License Renewal: Dog license renewal will be due by April 1, 2022. Residents can register their dogs either at Town Hall or online at Manchester.ma.us. The 2022 dog tags will not be available until March due to a production delay. Current tags are valid through March 31.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next 40B public hearing will take place on Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. A continued peer review discussion will be on the agenda. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Hybrid Board and Committee Meetings: All board and committee meetings will remain virtual due to the rise of COVID cases in Town and will remain in place until the Board of Health lifts the local mask mandate.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages five and up. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
