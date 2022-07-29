COVID has many lessons for us.  For the one, the pandemic highlighted the lack of robust resources most communities have in place to deal with wide-spread community health issues.  This is true for Manchester.  Our Health Department has operated under a very frugal budget for years and while the structure has served us well, the experiences of the past few years has demonstrated the need for changes.

As part of the FY23 Budget, which began on July 1, the Board of Health (BOH) has been given a green light to recruit a Health Agent to serve as a department leader.  Years ago, the Town shared a Health Agent with Essex, and, prior to that, had its own Health Agent.  Currently we rely on a part-time administrator, a part-time public health nurse (who put in significantly more hours above their normal routines during the height of the pandemic) and contract workers for Title V work and other inspectional services. 