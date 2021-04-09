Board of Selectmen Approve Limited Outdoor Dining: On April 5 the Board of Selectmen approved limited outdoor dining to several Manchester restaurants that submitted applications.
Planning Board Public Forum: The Planning Board will host a public forum to discuss proposed zoning changes on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. See the Town website for meeting details.
4th Quarter Personal Property Taxes: Tax bills have been mailed and are due on Monday, May 3. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office at 978-526-2030 with questions.
Manchester Police Department Supports Autism Awareness: The Manchester PD has designed a special Autism Awareness patch to help raise awareness. The limited-edition patches are $10 each and all proceeds go directly to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation.
Vaccines for Manchester Homebound: Eligible Manchester residents should call 1-833-983-0485 Monday – Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to be screened for an in-home appointment. Please see the Town website or contact the Board of Health at 978-526-7385 for more information.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice: Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.