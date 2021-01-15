Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.