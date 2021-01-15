Stem the Tide MBTS! Mask up, stay six feet apart, and stick with your own crew (household).
Town Hall will be closed on Monday, January 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
40B Workshop:
The Board of Selectmen will host the next 40B Workshop on Thursday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Fire Department Update:
Open burning season begins on January 15. Permit is required and is based on daily weather conditions. To obtain a burn permit please visit the Town website.
Annual Town Census:
The annual Town Census has been mailed. Please complete the form and return to the Town Clerk’s office via mail or the Drop Box behind Town Hall.
Town Hall Employment Opportunities:
The Town has open positions in the Town Clerk’s office. Please see the Town website to learn how to apply.
Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice:
Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Town Hall Payment Drop Box:
Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
One day delay.