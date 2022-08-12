Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BankGloucester is hosting a public viewing in memory of late artist Carole Loiacono beginning August 9 through October 1 in BankGloucester’s main lobby at 160 Main Street in Gloucester.
Loiacono was a Plein Air artist whose love was to capture the inner beauty of the world around her. This exhibit is anchored by two paintings of which reflected her ultimate goal: to share her love and passion of nature through her paintings.
Loiacono was born in 1937 in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Pratt Institute with a B.S. in Art Education. She was a member of and taught the art of watercolor oils, acrylics, and pastels through many prestigious art associations both in New England and Florida, where she wintered for 20 years.
The public viewing is a great opportunity to personally see some of Mrs. Loiacono’s original artwork and learn about the individual paintings themselves. All are invited to come see these tremendous works of art.
