Art Exhibition

A Painting by North Shore Artist Carole Loiacono

BankGloucester is hosting a public viewing in memory of late artist Carole Loiacono beginning August 9 through October 1 in BankGloucester’s main lobby at 160 Main Street in Gloucester.

Loiacono was a Plein Air artist whose love was to capture the inner beauty of the world around her.  This exhibit is anchored by two paintings of which reflected her ultimate goal: to share her love and passion of nature through her paintings.

