As part of its annual scholarship program, BankGloucester is announced last week the recipients of the 2022 BankGloucester scholarship awards.
These students have displayed academic excellence and demonstrated their commitment to the community, and we are happy to be able to contribute to their future education. Each recipient received a $2,500 award to help with college expenses.
Congratulations to this year's BG Scholars:
Ava Kail Ava graduated from Manchester-Essex Regional High School and is now attending Bentley University for Finance.
Chiara graduated from Gloucester High School and is now attending Bentley University for Business.
Sarah-Jean Collins. Sarah-Jean graduated from Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School and is now attending the University of New Hampshire for focusing on Computer Information Systems (CIS).
Riley Turner. Riley graduated from Ipswich High School and is now attending Bentley University for Business.
