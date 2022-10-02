As part of its annual scholarship program, BankGloucester is announced last week the recipients of the 2022 BankGloucester scholarship awards.

These students have displayed academic excellence and demonstrated their commitment to the community, and we are happy to be able to contribute to their future education. Each recipient received a $2,500 award to help with college expenses.

2022 BankGloucester Scholarship_Ava Kail.jpg

Ava Kail
2022 BankGloucester Scholarship_Sarah-Jean Collins.jpg

Sarah-Jean Collins

